Short Interest in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Grows By 21.5%

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,194,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 35,226 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $7,600,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,574,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

NSA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.25. 6,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,405. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

