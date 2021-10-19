Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Grows By 25.0%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 265,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

JPC stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 80,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,516,000 after buying an additional 43,154 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

