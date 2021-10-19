Short Interest in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Rises By 22.6%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 219,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1,493.0% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,534,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,264,000 after buying an additional 2,375,075 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 370.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 150.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 145,560 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 99.1% during the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 137,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 68,643 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of POWL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. 1,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,581. The firm has a market cap of $298.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

