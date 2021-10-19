Short Interest in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Grows By 23.4%

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.62.

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.37. 12,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $119.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.