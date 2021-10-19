Short Interest in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expands By 24.1%

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 138,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Raymond James by 48.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 123,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 40,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. raised their price objective on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $101.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

