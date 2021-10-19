Short Interest in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Decreases By 20.6%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 30,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 200.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reading International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

