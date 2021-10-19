Short Interest in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Grows By 24.2%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on RWT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. 30,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

