Short Interest in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Declines By 17.5%

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on REDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

