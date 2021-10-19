Short Interest in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Grows By 23.3%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,820,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 40,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,108,441 shares of company stock valued at $311,883,923 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Snap by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,786,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,003,000 after buying an additional 546,962 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,475,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

SNAP traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,835,516. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of -151.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

