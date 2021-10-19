Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Drops By 17.5%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 497,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIOVF. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $381.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.20 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

