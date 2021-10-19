Short Interest in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Decreases By 20.1%

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 794,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Tarena International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

TEDU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 2,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,987. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

