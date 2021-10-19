Short Interest in The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Declines By 17.8%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,225,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 2,706,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

VLNCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of The Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of The Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of The Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

VLNCF stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The Valens has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

