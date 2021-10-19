Short Interest in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Increases By 22.8%

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 678,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

