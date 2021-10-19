Short Interest in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Rises By 22.6%

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 229,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:TREC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,875. The stock has a market cap of $190.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 41.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

