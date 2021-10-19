Short Interest in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Increases By 22.4%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96.
United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other United Community Banks news, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 432,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after acquiring an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 140,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Community Banks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,319,000 after acquiring an additional 52,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
UCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
About United Community Banks
United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.