Short Interest in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Increases By 22.4%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 432,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after acquiring an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 140,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Community Banks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,319,000 after acquiring an additional 52,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.