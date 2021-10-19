Short Interest in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Declines By 20.5%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $181.24. 3,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.54. Universal Display has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

