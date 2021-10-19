Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Expands By 24.7%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
