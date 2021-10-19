Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Expands By 24.7%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 333,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $546,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.