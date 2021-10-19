Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Grows By 22.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 386,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 524.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIF opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

