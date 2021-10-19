Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Grows By 22.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 386,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 524.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIF opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
