Showcase 1-Day Volume Hits $166,631.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 148% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $556,798.21 and approximately $166,631.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00065170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00069847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,911.49 or 1.00022006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.37 or 0.06049275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.