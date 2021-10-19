Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 39,862 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $51.05.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

