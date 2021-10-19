SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 587 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $13,131.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. 372,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,633. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $746.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIBN. Truist reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 150,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $6,252,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 141.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

