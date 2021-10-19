SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 587 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $13,131.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SI-BONE stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. 372,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,633. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $746.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $37.21.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 150,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $6,252,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 141.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
