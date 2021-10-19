Siclen John Van Sells 55,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 828,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,575. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 952,350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $45,355,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

