Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.80 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s previous close.

SMT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sierra Metals stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.79. 105,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,429. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$455.89 million and a PE ratio of 10.22. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.11 and a 52 week high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$97.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

