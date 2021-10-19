Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.25% from the company’s previous close.

SMT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TSE SMT traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.81. The company had a trading volume of 134,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,633. The firm has a market capitalization of C$459.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.11. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.11 and a 1 year high of C$4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$97.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

