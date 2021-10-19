Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.34

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.34 and traded as low as C$19.85. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$20.08, with a volume of 17,480 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$746.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.34.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$163.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.43 million.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

