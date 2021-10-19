Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 897,200 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.57.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.