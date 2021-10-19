Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,800 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 856,200 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ SGLB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.39. Sigma Labs has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sigma Labs will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGLB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

