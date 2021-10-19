SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Sells $19,634.80 in Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 2,056 shares of SigmaTron International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $19,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SGMA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

