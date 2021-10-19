Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS.

SBNY opened at $312.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

