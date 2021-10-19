Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Trading Down 5%

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $289.35 and last traded at $293.00. Approximately 16,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 612,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.44.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.25.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.25. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

