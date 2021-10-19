Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.57% of Signet Jewelers worth $492,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,073,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,205,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIG opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

