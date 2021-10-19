Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $53,168,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $740,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $31,646,000.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

