Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
NYSE:SGFY opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $40.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $53,168,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $740,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $31,646,000.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
