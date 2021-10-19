Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 price objective on shares of Sika and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price objective on shares of Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Sika has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $36.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.