Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,820,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $129,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLN traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984. The stock has a market cap of $687.08 million and a PE ratio of -57.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

