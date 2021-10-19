Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 1,454.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099,139 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLCR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

