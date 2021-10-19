Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after buying an additional 774,411 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 526,256 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 359,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 350,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 249,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

