Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares traded down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $135.54 and last traded at $140.57. 26,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,155,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $280,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,872.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 129,905 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,283,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

