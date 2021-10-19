Simmons First National (SFNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simmons First National stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

