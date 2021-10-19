Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.02

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.02 and last traded at $143.98, with a volume of 7985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.53.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 512,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,697. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $119,235,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

