Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $79,337.79 and approximately $1.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00025015 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000935 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,091,029 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

