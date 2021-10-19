Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Shares Down 2.5%

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.23. 75,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 13,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.91% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

