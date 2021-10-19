Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.93. 28,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 7,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.62% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.