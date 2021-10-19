Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 252.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Shares of SIOX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 37,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,562. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $165.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M grew its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

