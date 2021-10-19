Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $135.60

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 135.60 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 134.34 ($1.76), with a volume of 358251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.80 ($1.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.99.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 11,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.