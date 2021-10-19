Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of Sirius XM worth $483,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 154.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 126,175 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 712.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 415,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,925,000 after purchasing an additional 522,245 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.