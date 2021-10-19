Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.15

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.