Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Up to $43.66

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.66, but opened at $45.17. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 6,186 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

