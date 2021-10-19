Skycoin Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $26.02 million and approximately $504,418.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00001930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

