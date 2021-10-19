SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s current price.

SM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SM Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 698,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after purchasing an additional 726,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 706,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.