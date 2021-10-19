SmartCash (SMART) One Day Volume Tops $325,233.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $8.30 million and $325,233.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,521.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.12 or 0.06054144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.64 or 0.00296919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $606.90 or 0.00970712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00083837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00405000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00268929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00259174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004761 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

